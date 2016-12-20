版本:
BRIEF-America First Multifamily Investors - co enters into secured credit agreement of up to $20 mln

Dec 20 America First Multifamily Investors Lp :

* America First Multifamily Investors - on Dec. 14, 2016 co entered into secured credit agreement of up to $20 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2i7w3Qj] Further company coverage:

