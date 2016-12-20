版本:
2016年 12月 21日

BRIEF-Spok announces declaration of special dividend

Dec 20 Spok Holdings Inc :

* Spok announces declaration of special dividend

* Spok Holdings Inc - announced that its board of directors has declared a special cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

