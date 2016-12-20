BRIEF-BB&T Corp announces a $200 million increase to its 2016-2017 common stock buyback

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Bb&T Corp
* Says announced a $200 million increase to its 2016-2017 common stock repurchases
* Expects to implement additional $200 million in repurchases through an accelerated share repurchase agreement prior to end of 2016
* Board approved increase in share repurchase following receipt of a non-objection from board of governors of federal reserve system
* Says under terms of accelerated share repurchase agreement, repurchases will commence in 2016 and are expected to be completed in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.