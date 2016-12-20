版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-Anson Funds Management files for 6.5 pct passive stake in Real Goods Solar

Dec 20 Real Goods Solar Inc :

* Anson Funds Management files for 6.5 pct passive stake in Real Goods Solar as of Dec 13 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2hQZraa Further company coverage:

