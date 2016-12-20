BRIEF-Rice Energy borrowing base, elected commitment amounts each increased to $1.45 bln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Rice Energy Inc :
* Rice Energy- following interim redetermination, co's borrowing base, elected commitment amounts each increased from $1.00 billion to $1.45 billion- SEC filing
* Rice Energy Inc - next scheduled redetermination of borrowing base is scheduled for April 2017
* Rice Energy -on December 19, 2016, Rice Energy Operating Llc and Rice Energy entered into first amendment to fourth amended, restated credit agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2hEYKmw) Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.