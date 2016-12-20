版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 05:36 BJT

BRIEF-Rice Energy borrowing base, elected commitment amounts each increased to $1.45 bln

Dec 20 Rice Energy Inc :

* Rice Energy- following interim redetermination, co's borrowing base, elected commitment amounts each increased from $1.00 billion to $1.45 billion- SEC filing

* Rice Energy Inc - next scheduled redetermination of borrowing base is scheduled for April 2017

* Rice Energy -on December 19, 2016, Rice Energy Operating Llc and Rice Energy entered into first amendment to fourth amended, restated credit agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2hEYKmw) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐