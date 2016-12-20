版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-SAIC and root9B partner to offer advanced cybersecurity simulation and training

Dec 20 Science Applications International Corp :

* SAIC and root9B partner to offer advanced cybersecurity simulation and training Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

