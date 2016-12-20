版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines director Shirley Franklin reports sale of 7,000 shares of co's common stock

Dec 20 Delta Air Lines Inc :

* Delta Air Lines Inc director Shirley Franklin reports sale of 7,000 shares of co's common stock on Dec 19 at $50.32 per share - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2hS6oue Further company coverage:

