BRIEF-Owens-Illinois says adjusted free cash flow for FY 2016 would be about $425 mln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Owens-illinois Inc :
* Owens-Illinois Inc says settlement will reduce plan's pension obligations by 10 to 15 percent
* Owens-Illinois Inc says during 2016, asbestos payments of approximately $125 million will reduce this liability to less than $700 million
* Owens-Illinois Inc - adjusted free cash flow for full year 2016 would be approximately $425 million
* Owens-Illinois -improved debt profile through recent issuance of 500 million euro, eight-year, fixed-rate bond with coupon of 3.125 percent
* Owens-Illinois Inc says continues to de-risk its pension plans
* Owens-Illinois Inc says recently settled approximately $200 million in pension obligations of owens-illinois hourly retirement plan
* Owens-Illinois Inc - company reported a total asbestos-related liability of $817 million on its balance sheet at year end 2015
* Owens-Illinois Inc - in 2017, expected asbestos payments of approximately $115 million will further decrease liability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.