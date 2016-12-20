版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-Intersections says Stephen Bartlett informed board that he is resigning as a director

Dec 20 Intersections Inc :

* Intersections Inc says upon H. Stephen Bartlett resignation, board consists of eight persons

* Intersections Inc - On December 16, H. Stephen bartlett informed board that he is resigning as a director of co effective Dec. 20, 2016 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2h9BDRU Further company coverage:

