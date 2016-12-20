版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 06:55 BJT

BRIEF-PC Connection Inc- declares a cash dividend of $0.34 per share

Dec 20 Pc Connection Inc :

* Pc Connection Inc - on Dec. 20, 2016, co announced that its board of directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.34 per share Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2icSFL9] Further company coverage:

