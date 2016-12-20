版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-Acxiom files for potential shelf offering, size not disclosed

Dec 20 Acxiom Corp

* Acxiom Corp says selling stockholders may offer and resell shares of Co's common stock, from time to time, in one or more offerings

* Files for potential shelf offering, size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐