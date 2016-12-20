版本:
BRIEF-Cinemark holdings entered into fourth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement

Dec 20 Cinemark Holdings Inc :

* Cinemark Holdings - on Dec 15, co, unit, entered into fourth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of December 18, 2012

* Cinemark Holdings Inc- credit agreement was amended pursuant to fourth amendment to reduce rate at which term loans bear interest by 0.5% - SEC filing Source text bit.ly/2hQXpa3 Further company coverage:

