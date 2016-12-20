版本:
BRIEF-Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 mln

Dec 20 Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc :

* Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text bit.ly/2gZoplL Further company coverage:

