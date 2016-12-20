版本:
BRIEF-Credit agreement amendment reduces Six Flags' borrowing costs

Dec 20 Six Flags Entertainment Corp :

* Six Flags Entertainment - excluding cost to execute transaction, lower borrowing rate will save co approximately $1.4 million annually in interest costs

* Six Flags Entertainment Corp says its bank lenders have approved a reduction to borrowing rate on company's $545 million term loan b credit facility

* Six Flags Entertainment Corp says overall borrowing rate was reduced by one-quarter of one percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

