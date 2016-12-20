版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 06:19 BJT

BRIEF-Destination Maternity Corp says under certain circumstances, co or Orchestra may be required to pay other party a termination fee of $5.0 mln

Dec 20 Destination Maternity Corp

* Destination Maternity Corp- under certain circumstances, co or orchestra may be required to pay other party a termination fee of $5.0 million - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2hXjJ1D Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐