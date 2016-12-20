版本:
BRIEF-Global Net Lease Inc says stockholders approve merger with Capital Global Trust II

Dec 20 Global Net Lease Inc :

* Global Net Lease Inc says Global Net Lease and American Realty Capital Global Trust II stockholders approve merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

