BRIEF-Pandora Media Inc's COO Sara Clemens resigns

Dec 20 Pandora Media Inc

* Pandora Media Inc - On Dec. 16, 2016, Sara Clemens resigned as chief operating officer of Pandora Media Inc

* Pandora Media Inc- Clemens will remain employed by company for a transition period to be determined Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2hF5rF1] Further company coverage:

