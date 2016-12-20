版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 06:38 BJT

BRIEF-Global Diversified Investment Grade Income Trust II says an estimated net asset value per unit of $0.27

Dec 20 Global Diversified Investment Grade Income Trust Ii :

* Global Diversified Investment Grade Income Trust II says an estimated net asset value per unit as at Dec. 15, 2016 of $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

