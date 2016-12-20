BRIEF-Enlink Midstream agrees to monetize $275 million of non-core assets

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 20 Enlink Midstream Llc :
* Enlink Midstream agrees to monetize $275 million of non-core assets, expands presence in stack, and emphasizes long-term commitment to core growth areas
* Enlink Midstream - entered definitive agreement to divest approximately 31 percent common ownership interest in Howard Midstream Energy Partners Llc
* Enlink Midstream Llc - net proceeds will fund majority of expected equity needs for Enlink's 2017 capital expenditures program
* Enlink Midstream -proceeding with development of Chisholm III; expected to be operational by year-end 2017
* Enlink Midstream -Alberta Investment Management Corp and management will acquire a common ownership stake in HEP as a result of Enlink's divestiture
* Enlink Midstream -closed a transaction to sell approximately 140 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline in North Texas
* Enlink Midstream - in separate transaction, co signed, closed agreement to sell North Texas pipeline assets in Barnett Shale to Atmos Energy Corp
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.