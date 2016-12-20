版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 07:00 BJT

BRIEF-HC2 Holdings Inc- American Natural Gas acquires Questar fueling company

Dec 20 Hc2 Holdings Inc :

* HC2 Holdings Inc - financial terms of two transactions were not disclosed

* HC2 Holdings Inc- American Natural Gas has also acquired Constellation Cng Llc

* HC2 Holdings Inc- American Natural Gas has acquired Questar Fueling Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐