公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol enters into a note purchase agreement with 5 investors

Dec 20 Pacific Ethanol Inc

* Pacific Ethanol on December 12, 2016, Co entered into a note purchase agreement with 5 investors

* Notes will mature on December 15, 2019 -SEC filing

* On Dec 15 under terms of agreement, Co sold $55.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its senior secured notes in private offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

