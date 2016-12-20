BRIEF-Tesla Motors enters into fifth amendment to ABL credit agreement, dated as of June 10, 2015

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Tesla Motors Inc
* Amended credit agreement to permit borrowers to obtain up to $50 million of additional commitments pursuant to terms of credit agreement
* Warehouse agreement amendment increased maximum facility limit under warehouse agreement from $300 million to $600 million
* On December 15, entered into fifth amendment to ABL credit agreement, dated as of June 10, 2015
* Credit agreement amendment increased revolving commitments under credit agreement by $200.0 million, increasing it to $1.2 billion
* On Dec 15, 2016, Tesla Finance LLC (TFL) and Tesla 2014 Warehouse SPV LLC entered amendment no. 2 to loan and security agreement, dated Aug 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.