BRIEF-Fortress Paper enters into an agreement with Chadwick Wasilenkoff for his continued role as executive chairman

Dec 20 Fortress Paper Ltd

* Says agreement will commence on January 1, 2017 for a term of four years

* Entered into an agreement with Chadwick Wasilenkoff for his continued role as executive chairman of company on a full-time basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

