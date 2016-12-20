版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 07:06 BJT

BRIEF-Ionis Pharma - enters into separate privately negotiated exchange agreements

Dec 20 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Ionis pharma -on Dec 20, entered into separate privately negotiated exchange agreements with certain holders of 2.75 pct convertible notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2hXwDMR] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐