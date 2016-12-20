版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 07:23 BJT

BRIEF-Twitter takes steps to streamline, flatten organization by elevating engineering, product, design functions

Dec 20 Twitter Inc :

* Taking steps to streamline, flatten organization by elevating engineering, product, design functions, with each area now reporting directly to jack - twitter spokesperson Further company coverage:

