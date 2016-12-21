BRIEF-Reliance Communications signs agreements with Brookfield Infrastructure for sale of towers business

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Reliance Communications Ltd
* Tower business to be demerged into a separate company to be 100% owned and independently managed by Brookfield Infrastructure
* RCom to also receive 'B' class non voting shares in towerco providing 49% future economic upside from the business
* RCom will continue to hold 50% stake in Aircel JV and 49% upside in towers business to be monetised at appropriate time
* Reliance Communications signs binding agreements with Brookfield Infrastructure and institutional partners for sale of towers business
* Says RCom to receive upfront cash payment of 110 billion rupees (US$ 1.6 billion)
* Says RCom and RJio to continue as major long term tenants
* Says RCom to utilise cash 110 billion rupees solely to reduce debt
* RCom expects significant future value creation from the B class shares
* RCom to enjoy certain information and other rights, but will not be involved directly or indirectly in management and operations of new co Source text: bit.ly/2hpMymz Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.