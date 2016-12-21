BRIEF-Eurocastle announces new Italian investment and closes sale of Belfry and Truss

Dec 21 Eurocastle Investment Ltd :

* Eurocastle announces new Italian investment and closes sale of Belfry and Truss

* Acquired a 25 percent interest in a portfolio of four non-performing loans to a single borrower, with a gross book value of about 16 million euros ($16.7 million)

* Loans are approximately 74 percent secured by first line mortgages and 26 percent unsecured

* Affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC have invested alongside Eurocastle by acquiring remaining interest in loans

* Following agreed sale announced in Sept. 2016, 66 of 67 assets within legacy German real estate Belfry and Truss portfolios have successfully closed

* Sale generated approximately 2.3 million euros of net proceeds to company compared to reported adjusted nav of zero for these portfolios as at Sept. 30

* Remaining asset is expected to close in January 2017 resulting in a further 34,000 euros of net proceeds to company