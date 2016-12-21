BRIEF-Eurocastle announces new Italian investment and closes sale of Belfry and Truss

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Eurocastle Investment Ltd :
* Eurocastle announces new Italian investment and closes sale of Belfry and Truss
* Acquired a 25 percent interest in a portfolio of four non-performing loans to a single borrower, with a gross book value of about 16 million euros ($16.7 million)
* Loans are approximately 74 percent secured by first line mortgages and 26 percent unsecured
* Affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC have invested alongside Eurocastle by acquiring remaining interest in loans
* Following agreed sale announced in Sept. 2016, 66 of 67 assets within legacy German real estate Belfry and Truss portfolios have successfully closed
* Sale generated approximately 2.3 million euros of net proceeds to company compared to reported adjusted nav of zero for these portfolios as at Sept. 30
* Remaining asset is expected to close in January 2017 resulting in a further 34,000 euros of net proceeds to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9605 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.