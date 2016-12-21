版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-Basswood Capital Management LLC reports 5.8 percent stake in Astoria Financial Corp as of December 15 - SEC filing

Dec 21 Astoria Financial Corp

* Basswood Capital Management LLC reports 5.8 percent stake in Astoria Financial Corp as of December 15 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

