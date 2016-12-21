BRIEF-Benchmark Electronics says deal with Engaged Capital where Engaged Capital to have right to request board to identify independent director to be added to board

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Benchmark Electronics Inc
* Benchmark Electronics says deal with Engaged Capital where Engaged Capital to have right to request board to identify independent director to be added to board
* Benchmark electronics says Engaged Capital agreed to standstill provisions, vote in accordance with board's recommendations with respect director elections
* Company has agreed to reimburse certain of engaged capital's expenses in connection with its investment in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.