公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-Benchmark Electronics says deal with Engaged Capital where Engaged Capital to have right to request board to identify independent director to be added to board

Dec 21 Benchmark Electronics Inc

* Benchmark Electronics says deal with Engaged Capital where Engaged Capital to have right to request board to identify independent director to be added to board

* Benchmark electronics says Engaged Capital agreed to standstill provisions, vote in accordance with board's recommendations with respect director elections

* Company has agreed to reimburse certain of engaged capital's expenses in connection with its investment in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

