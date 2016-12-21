BRIEF-India cenbank imposes monetary penalty on five authorised dealer banks

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI imposes monetary penalty on five authorised dealer banks
* Penalty of 10,000 rupees each on Bank of America, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, The Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard Chartered Bank
* Penalty of 20,000 rupees on Deutsche Bank
* After considering facts of cases, banks' replies in matter, RBI came to conclusion that violations were substantiated, warranted imposition of penalty.
* Reserve Bank had issued a show cause notice to the banks, in response to which the banks submitted written replies and also made oral submissions thereon
* Imposed monetary penalty on five banks for violation of rbi's instructions on reporting requirements of foreign exchange management act, 1999 Source text: bit.ly/2hU7SUE
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.