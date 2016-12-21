版本:
BRIEF-Winnebago Industries qtrly earnings per share $0.42

Dec 21 Winnebago Industries Inc :

* Revenues for the fiscal 2017 first quarter ended November 26, 2016, were $245.3 million, an increase of 14.5%

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.42

* Winnebago - decision to terminate postretirement health care plan effective Jan 1, 2017 positively impacted quarter by $12.8 million or $.31 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $232.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2h9v5ks) Further company coverage:

