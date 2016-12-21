版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Aphria announces final approval of Copperstate transaction

Dec 21 Aphria Inc:

* Aphria announces final approval of Copperstate transaction

* Acquired an additional 5% membership interest in Copperstate Farms Investors LLC increasing its ownership to 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐