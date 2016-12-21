版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-Azurrx Biopharma enrolls 3 patients in mid-stage study for endocrine ancreatic insufficiency

Dec 21 Azurrx Biopharma Inc:

* Azurrx Biopharma announces first three patients included in phase IIa study with ms1819-sd for endocrine pancreatic insufficiency

* Azurrx Biopharma - anticipates reporting results from 1st group of patients enrolled expected to be reported in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

