BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics announces issuance of U.S. and Canadian patents covering Podras overdose technology

Dec 21 Intellipharmaceutics International Inc

* Intellipharmaceutics announces issuance of U.S. and Canadian patents covering aspects of its Podras overdose technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

