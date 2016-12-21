BRIEF-DONG Energy divests 50 pct of Race Bank wind farm to Macquarie

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Denmark's DONG Energy
* Says has entered into an agreement to sell 50 percent of Race Bank, a 573 megawatt UK offshore wind farm project, to Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5 and Macquarie capital
* Says total transaction proceeds from divestment, consisting of acquisition of a 50 percent ownership share and commitment to fund 50 percent of project CAPEX including transmission assets, amount to approx. GBP 1.6 billion
* Says as part of the transaction DONG Energy and Macquarie have agreed a framework for sharing construction risk
* Says Race Bank is currently in advanced stages of construction and is expected to be fully commissioned in 2018
* Says the proceeds are payable from 2016 until completion of the project, which is expected in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.