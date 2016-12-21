BRIEF-Isoray launches pilot study using intraoperative placement of cesium-131 permanent interstitial brachytherapy

Dec 21 Isoray Inc :

* Isoray Inc - study is expected to begin enrolling 42 patients with recurrent cancers of head and neck in early 2017

* Study has been approved by university hospitals of Cleveland institutional review board

* Isoray Inc announces the launch of a pilot study using intraoperative placement of cesium-131 permanent interstitial brachytherapy in resectable high risk recurrent head and neck cancer by case comprehensive cancer center