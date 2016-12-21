BRIEF-Isoray launches pilot study using intraoperative placement of cesium-131 permanent interstitial brachytherapy

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Isoray Inc :
* Isoray Inc - study is expected to begin enrolling 42 patients with recurrent cancers of head and neck in early 2017
* Study has been approved by university hospitals of Cleveland institutional review board
* Isoray Inc announces the launch of a pilot study using intraoperative placement of cesium-131 permanent interstitial brachytherapy in resectable high risk recurrent head and neck cancer by case comprehensive cancer center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.