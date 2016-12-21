版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 21:45 BJT

BRIEF-ANI Pharmaceuticals announces launch of authorized generic of lithobid extended release tablets

Dec 21 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* ANI pharmaceuticals announces launch of authorized generic of lithobid extended release tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

