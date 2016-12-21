版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 21:47 BJT

BRIEF-TerraVia announces third circuit affirms arbitration award in proceedings with Roquette Frères, S.A

Dec 21 TerraVia Holdings Inc

* TerraVia announces third circuit affirms arbitration award in proceedings with Roquette Frères, S.A

* Original arbitration award ordered Roquette to pay to TerraVia $2.3 million in legal costs and fees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐