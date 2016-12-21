版本:
BRIEF-Pareteum corp secures expanded global cloud platform services agreement with European customer

Dec 21 Pareteum Corp :

* Pareteum Corp - secured an expanded global cloud platform services agreement with its European customer

* Pareteum Corp - new contract, an extension of its existing MVNE deal with Vodafone enabler S.L.(vee) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

