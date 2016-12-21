版本:
BRIEF-Acceleware Resource Merchant Capital invests $1.175 mln Acceleware

Dec 21 Acceleware Ltd

* Acceleware ltd - resource merchant capital has invested $1.175 million in Acceleware

* Acceleware ltd - will use proceeds of investment primarily to finance further development of rf xl enhanced oil recovery technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

