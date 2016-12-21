BRIEF-Metlife Inc says co and unit entered into second amendment to a $4 billion five-year credit agreement dated May 30, 2014 - SEC filing

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Metlife Inc
* Metlife Inc says co and unit entered into second amendment to a $4 billion five-year credit agreement dated May 30, 2014 - SEC filing
* Metlife Inc says amendment provides, 2014 credit agreement will be amended and restated upon completion of separation of brighthouse financial segment
* Metlife Inc says all borrowings under amended and restated credit agreement must be repaid by December 20, 2021
* Metlife Inc says amended, restated credit agreement provide for borrowings or issuance of letters of credit up to $3 billion committed by lenders party thereto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.