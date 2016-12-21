版本:
BRIEF-Metlife Inc says co and unit entered into second amendment to a $4 billion five-year credit agreement dated May 30, 2014 - SEC filing

Dec 21 Metlife Inc

* Metlife Inc says co and unit entered into second amendment to a $4 billion five-year credit agreement dated May 30, 2014 - SEC filing

* Metlife Inc says amendment provides, 2014 credit agreement will be amended and restated upon completion of separation of brighthouse financial segment

* Metlife Inc says all borrowings under amended and restated credit agreement must be repaid by December 20, 2021

* Metlife Inc says amended, restated credit agreement provide for borrowings or issuance of letters of credit up to $3 billion committed by lenders party thereto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

