2016年 12月 21日

BRIEF-Lexicon reports positive top-line results in phase 3 study for sotagliflozin in patients with Type 1 diabetes

Dec 21 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Lexicon reports positive top-line results in second pivotal phase 3 study for sotagliflozin in patients with type 1 diabetes

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc says its pivotal Intandem2 phase 3 clinical trial of sotagliflozin met its primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

