BRIEF-Bristol-Myers, Calithera Biosciences collaborate to test opdivo along with CB-839

Dec 21 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Calithera Biosciences announce clinical collaboration to evaluate opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says study to evaluate potential of CB-839 plus opdivo to target immune-suppressive cells in tumor microenvironment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

