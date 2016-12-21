版本:
BRIEF-Moody's sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share

Dec 21 Moody's Corp

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share

* Moody's Corp says a new dividend represents 3 percent increase from prior quarter of 37 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

