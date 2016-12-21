BRIEF-Oasmia Pharma reports positive results from study on weekly administration of Apealea

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 21 Oasmia Pharmaceutical Ab
* Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB says an overall analysis of all adverse events recorded in study defined 180 mg/m as level for dose-limiting toxicity
* Oasmia Pharmaceutical reports positive results from study on weekly administration of Apealea
* Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB says pre-defined, dose-limiting toxicity as defined in study protocol was not reached until 250 mg/m per week
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.