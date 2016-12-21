BRIEF-Incyte and Merus announce global strategic research collaboration

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Incyte Corp
* Incyte and Merus announce global strategic research collaboration to discover and develop bispecific antibodies
* Incyte to make up-front payment of $120 million and purchase $80 million of Merus common shares
* Merus eligible to receive potential development, regulatory and commercial milestones and sales royalties
* Parties have agreed to collaborate on development and commercialization of up to 11 bispecific antibody programs
* Merus will retain all rights to develop and commercialize approved products in united states
* Merus also has option to co-fund development of product candidates arising from two other programs
* Incyte - for eight programs merus to be eligible to get potential development, regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $350 million per program
* Incyte will develop and commercialize approved products arising from program outside united states
* For eight programs Incyte has agreed to independently fund all development and commercialization activities
* Merus also eligible to receive tiered royalties ranging from 6 to 10 percent on global sales of approved products under 8 programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.