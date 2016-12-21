版本:
BRIEF-Solitario announces changes to its board

Dec 21 Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp

* Solitario announces changes to its board of directors and the extension of its stock repurchase program to December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

