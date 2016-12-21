版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 20:49 BJT

BRIEF-Nordic American Tanker expects Q4 2016 cash results to be about $20,000 per ship per day

Dec 21 Nordic American Tanker Ltd :

* Q4 2016 cash results are expected to be about $20,000 (time charter equivalent) per ship per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

