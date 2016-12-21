版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-Inovio's zika vaccine generates robust immune responses in first human study

Dec 21 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Inovio's zika vaccine generates robust immune responses in first human study

* Inovio Pharma- vaccine was well tolerated, no significant safety concerns noted in any of 40 subjects out to 14 weeks from initiation of dosing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

