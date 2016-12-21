版本:
BRIEF-Antares Pharma submits NDA to U.S. FDA for quickshot testosterone

Dec 21 Antares Pharma Inc

* Antares Pharma Inc - submitted a new drug application (nda) to U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA) for quickshot testosterone

* Antares Pharma Inc - quickshot testosterone auto injector has not been approved by united states food and drug administration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

